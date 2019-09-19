After reading your recent opinion piece on the Interstate 77 tractor-trailer accident, I found myself wondering a few things. First and foremost, I realized I wanted a clearer definition of what constitutes journalism.
While exploring various definitions, I found that journalism not only involves the “work of gathering news for writing, for editing, or directing the publication of a newspaper or other periodical,” but more importantly, journalism involves “finding and presenting the facts” and “journalism must also include the truth about the facts.”
This is where your editorial falls short. In your reporting, you have omitted a very important piece of information: the civil lawsuits that may result in millions of dollars for the families of the victims.
Also, at the heart of the issue is this question: Does the fact that the brakes were faulty mitigate the negligence of the driver?
We are too often, on Sunday morning, picking up the paper to read negative, ill-researched opinion pieces about our judicial system. Mrs. Perry, you are entitled to your opinions, but when you continually engage in undermining our community’s faith in our federal, state and local judicial systems with your opinions, when you haven’t done your homework, this constitutes irresponsible journalism. The truth is that we as Americans, West Virginians and residents of Mercer County have one of the greatest judicial systems in the world. It may not always be perfect, but it is a far cry from “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth” found in the ancient text “The Code of Hammurabi.”
Yes, this is also found in the Old Testament, but life, like the Bible, is not always black and white. While Leviticus advocates such an approach, Matthew 5:38-42 warns against this. I, for one, feel fortunate not to live in a place that still uses that sort of a system to dole out justice (and these places do still exist).
I believe that we should all, as citizens, be thankful that we have a considerably more enlightened framework in a place than this.
“Journalism is an important component in a democratic society.” “The value of news is as a utility to empower the informed.” The value of news is thus to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies and their government.”
“Journalism’s first obligation is to the truth and its first loyalty is to its citizens.”
It seems that things are not making sense to you, Mrs. Perry, and I quote from your article, “I do not know why this plea was given.” Hmmm, maybe the reason is stated right there in your article, that the brakes were faulty.
You owe it to the citizens of Mercer County, as well as to the public officials whom you criticize and judge, to start fully researching and investigating the issues before you write about them.
Stories that continually bash our local judges, prosecutors and other county officials aren’t honest or productive. These individuals work hard and never get a positive word from you.
And these officials are certainly not in their jobs because they want an easy line of work. Of course, that wouldn’t make a sensational story though, would it?
Lara Sitler
Bramwell
