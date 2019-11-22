There are simply no words to express the gratitude that Memorial Primary has for all the support our dear community provides our school every day.
From The Alliance of the Arts, Bluefield Beautification Commission, Bluefield State College, the fire department, Bluefield Police Department, Dairy Queen, Mountaineer Bowling Lanes, Ms. Kaufman’s Birthday Angels, the water company, the love and blessings that our sweet school receives are far too wide to count.
Well wishes and love changes lives. We would like to give a very big shout out to Tommy Cole and Bradley Greene for the latest gift bestowed upon a teacher at our school.
Your love and support creates great things for all of us. Thank you to all our Bluefield friends.
Rebecca Peery
Bluefield
