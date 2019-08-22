I am baffled by a previous writer’s comments that Fox News was the only news source reporting on the New York City police getting doused by water while performing their duties. I googled the attacks and found to my amazement many news sources reported these incidents.
Major networks covered these stories such as NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN. Also print publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Time Magazine and more reported on this. To my satisfaction, legislation is being considered to have these attacks made an assault and felony.
Fortunately, there are reliable news sources other than Fox News. Google it!
Vicki Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
