On Saturday, October 19, the Mitchell and Phoebe Clay statue was rededicated at its new home. It is now situated at the Clay Memorial Park on a hill overlooking their homestead in Clover Bottom (Lake Shawnee).
The ceremony was an emotional one with a portrayal of Phoebe Clay by Joan Williams. Other speakers included sculptor Eric Dye, Princeton City Clerk and descendant Kenneth Clay and Mercer County historian Pat Smith.
Songs performed by Terry Morgan were very moving and beautifully done.
Some people didn’t like the looks of the statue as it is not a “pretty” piece of art but the sculptor certainly captured the agony on the faces of the couple.
Sad that so many people never knew what the statue represented as they passed it regularly on the courthouse lawn.
A few county commissioners (two in particular) opposed the moving of the statue. Most people would have given up but not Lois Miller. As president of the Mercer County Historical Society, she has had to fight to preserve our history many times. I don’t know anyone who works as hard as she does and she got the statue moved at no cost to the taxpayers.
Thanks to Beckley Crane and Construction, Southern Concrete Company, Jeremiah Stillwell, Tim Cecil, Ray Devoe and Tommy and Janie Farmer.
The only recognized genealogical library south of Charleston is located at the history house at 908 Harrison Street. As a nonprofit organization donations certainly help to keep it open for the public’s use. Donations can be made to the Mercer County Historical Society, 908 Harrison Street, Princeton, W.Va., 24740. Also the Clay Memorial Foundation, 148 Garden Oaks, Princeton, W.Va., 24740.
If you have a chance you should visit the Clay Memorial Park. The information you will find there is so interesting and well worth the trip.
Brenda Veneri
Bluefield
