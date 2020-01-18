I am sending this to let people know that there is a lot going on in Brushfork.
This month the first of the month bills — power, phone, Dish, water, Belk — were doubled. We went to the bank first, and they checked, and the payments were never received for the bills. This is in Perdue Hollow Road.
Also, our neighbor had a four-wheeler stolen out of his building. People in this area, be careful and check your mailbox and surrounding buildings every day.
The checks cannot be cashed, so I don’t know why this would happen. Just a tip for all, please watch your mail.
Phyllis Ruble,
Bluefield/Brushfork
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.