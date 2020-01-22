In 1972 I was in first grade in McDowell County. I worked hard learning to read and went on to set two school records, reading 108 books in first grade and 105 in second.
Every day I also read the Bluefield Daily Telegraph front to back, not missing an edition.
I knew stock prices, gold prices, obituaries and all the headlines. The Telegraph was one of my windows to the big world with my school library being the other.
Not having internet in those days, the newspaper was like peering into the vastness of an undiscovered world to my young mind.
Now, 48 years later, print is still my go to and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph is still my daily read besides my Bible.
I can’t truly express how grateful I am that the Telegraph is still in print; and now, as an added bonus, I get to read my favorite reporters’ work.
It is still my window to the world and it will always be my go to, front to back.
Eugene Coppola
Lashmeet
