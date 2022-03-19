The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created difficult and important conversations — cold wars, nuclear confrontations, stark realities of war-time suffering, and the importance of energy independence, to name a few. As a retired coal miner, I am an advocate of developing energy infrastructure for all energy available and let the markets decide what consumers will use, while being mindful of our environment. Readily accessible energy creating energy independence insures America’s freedom. Will Progressives rethink their green-only mandate now that war has revealed energy supply vulnerabilities?
This war has also demonstrated the importance of the free flow of information. If you are watching the news, you are witnessing the horrors of war. President Zelensky has demonstrated his masterful use of social media to plead his case for support and display to the world his bravery and love of freedom and democracy. In the same moment, Putin has enacted a ban on independent news in Russia and only allows information through state-run TV. Many Russians do not know the truth about the wartime atrocities being committed because of Putin’s propaganda machine. Americans should not contribute to Putin’s misinformation efforts.
Fiona Hill is an expert on Ukrainian and Russian affairs. Her credentials as an American foreign affairs specialist to Ukraine are absolute. Referring to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, she recently wrote, “The fact that Putin managed to persuade Trump that Ukraine belongs to Russia … that’s a major success for Putin’s information war. I mean he has got swathes of the Republican party — and not just them, some on the Left, as well as on the Right — masses of the U.S. public saying, ‘Good on you, Vladimir Putin,’ or blaming NATO, or blaming the U.S. for this outcome. This is exactly what a Russian information war and psychological operation is geared towards.”
Allow me to share some information and you decide if this helped America, or Putin’s agenda.
During a recent press conference, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said, “I think he (Putin) is calculative and really a smart guy. And I think he sees weakness and he sees that the United States is being run today by President Biden who is super, super, super weak and confused and everything else under the sun, and he tries to take advantage.”
Ask yourself, what was gained for America by complimenting a murdering, communist dictator, and at the same time insulting America’s president who is leading our opposition of Putin’s war against democracy? Justice’s statement gave Russia’s propaganda machine ammunition, and insinuated Biden was the blame for a madman’s actions. We all know that Russian TV was broadcasting Tucker Carlson’s shameful statements supporting Russia over Ukraine. Will Putin do the same with Justice’s statement?
This quote is attributed to Winston Churchill during World War II, “If Hitler invaded Hell, I would find something nice to say about the devil.”
Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar recently attended a white supremacist rally that endorsed pro-Hitler and pro-Putin rhetoric and broke out in, “Putin, Putin, Putin” chants at the rally. Here is the response from Wyoming’s GOP Representative Liz Cheney. “As Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Representative Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, antisemitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP.”
Did Greene and Gosar promote American patriotism by attending this rally? They are participants in Putin’s propaganda machine?
Putin received little push-back from former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama as he exhibited his pro-communist, anti-democracy behavior. Trump tried to end Russian sanctions shortly after being elected, threatened to abandon NATO, favored Putin over Americans speaking to the world in Helsinki, and recently called Putin a genius while he invaded Ukraine.
Biden isn’t the weak one. You are Jim Justice, and join Greene, Gosar, and Carlson as a betrayer of American patriotism when confronted by a communist that threatens democracy.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, VA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.