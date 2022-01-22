Was anyone alarmed by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s opinion piece published in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on January 15, 2022? Think about his statements.
Writing about the 2020 election, Mr. Warner began by suggesting courts would not allow lawsuits pertaining to election fraud. He wrote, “…transparency over matters such as vote totals and legal challenges not heard by our courts.” And again, he wrote, “And when courts — where evidence is brought to light and disputes should be settled — refuse to take cases, confidence will not be restored.” And to continue to drive home his misrepresentation, he added about the courts, “The mantra of ‘nothing to see here, move on,’ or ‘there was no evidence of widespread fraud’ simply adds to concern…”
Surely Mac Warner knows that at least 63 lawsuits were filed in courts by Trump and his allies. Each case was considered on its merits, evidence or proof, and adherence to the law. Ruling on these cases, judges, even those appointed by Trump, dismissed 50 lawsuits. Read these statements from judges overseeing some of the court cases as reported by Reuters. “The Republicans did not provide evidence to back up assertions — just speculation, rumors or hearsay.” Another judge said, “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and proof. We have neither here.” Mac Warner would lead you to believe these lawsuits weren’t even considered. Blatantly false!
Secretary of State Warner insists state elections do not require federal oversight. Texas, backed by Trump, saw nothing irregular in suing four other states where Trump lost. If no federal oversight, should one state be allowed oversight of four others? Of course, this lunacy was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court due to lack of legal standing.
Regard this misleading question posed by Mr. Warner, “…was it proper for Pennsylvania to accept ballots three days after the election, or for Michigan to accept ballots without signatures and incomplete addresses?” In the Pennsylvania case, Mac Warner must know that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that ballots arriving three days after the election could be accepted providing there was no evidence the ballot was mailed after election day. This case was later heard by the U.S. Supreme Court and was upheld by a 4-4 split with newly appointed Justice Barrett not taking part due to not having sufficient time to review the case. Mac Warner firstly condemns the courts for supposedly not hearing cases, and then casts doubt about the appropriateness of a court ruling. Really?
In Michigan, absentee ballots were processed according to the laws governing that state. Rejected ballots increased by 0.3 percent from the 2016 election to the 2020 election. But it is easy to diminish confidence in any state’s process by merely presenting a false accusation without supporting evidence. Shame on you, Mac Warner.
To add more doubt about elections in his conspiracy-driven opinion piece, Warner writes, “Other people challenge cardboard-covered windows at election centers, videos of ballot boxes pulled from under tables late on election night…” State election officials, even Republicans, independent investigators, and governors of both parties have all declared no evidence of election fraud, and yes that includes how ballots got into the system. DOJ chief and ardent supporter of Donald Trump, William Barr concluded on Dec. 1, 2020, that after thoroughly investigating claims, there was no evidence of fraud that could overturn the election. This was a surprising and severe repudiation of Trump’s (and now Warner’s) false claims of cheating.
Mac Warner is a VMI and WVU School of Law graduate, so it would be inappropriate to claim and unlikely that he made these misrepresentations out of ignorance or stupidity. Could it be just the opposite? Perhaps Mr. Warner believes that his constituency, those that put him in office, will blindly believe anything he craftily misrepresents. I believe those that want to know the facts do, and those that ignore facts put loyalty over truth, party over democracy.
Here are facts to remember: Nearly five years ago in 2016, candidate Trump told journalist Chris Wallace he didn’t know if he would accept election results until he saw them.
Long before the first vote was cast in 2020, President Trump repeatedly complained about cheating, and told his supporters to vote on election day and refrain from mail-in ballots or early voting.
During ballot counting, Trump ordered states where he was ahead to stop counting but told states where he was behind to continue counting. Trump falsely claimed victory before vote tallies were complete, and dismissed mail-in ballots yet to be counted as fraudulent.
After losing the election, Trump called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, telling him to find 11,780 votes. One more than he needed to win the state.
Dominion Voting Systems sued Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell claiming they lied about their voting machines. Mike Lindell, Fox News, and OAN have also been sued.
Given these facts, is it surprising some Americans want voting rights protection provided by the federal government?
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.