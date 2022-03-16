I am writing this response to the article titled “Wall Street opens lower as oil climbs, inflation stays high,” in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph published on March 10th, 2022. With more production of oil, this makes us less reliable on imports. Lower prices of oil and manufactured goods are still benefiting; most consumers of the oil inflation rates have cheaper gasoline and travel prices. This is affecting the total travel as many citizens are limiting their travel to help save their finances.
However, a report on the U.S. consumer prices and inflation came in at another 40-year high last month, but that does not reflect the huge increase in energy prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, many countries are cautious to become involved, and have become limited to necessary imports for their country. Naturally, this global conflict is affecting not only the countries involved, but also countries around the world.
This causes a negative effect on society and raises the prices for basic needs. Globalization: This term relates to sociology because globalization makes the structure of the economy and determines the prices of oil and gas. Globalization also relates to sociology by effecting the social aspects of society and their beliefs of current situation and events as global problems and events occur.
MaKinzee Shepherd,
Richlands, Va.
