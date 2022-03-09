It feels at times like the disconnect between rural Americans and the coastal elites who shape the agenda in Washington DC gets bigger every day. DC’s professional think tank and activist classes vacillate between ignoring us entirely or looking down their noses at us with contempt.
Take the example of Gigi Sohn, President Biden’s nominee for the final open seat on the Federal Communications Commission. Sohn, a career far-left activist, checks all the boxes for a Beltway progressive insider, from trying to cancel Fox News to helping lead an extremist group that lionizes Edward Snowden and encourages anti-police street protests.
But perhaps most alarmingly for a nominee to the FCC – the agency that helps shape our nation’s broadband policies – Sohn has a history of dismissing or minimizing rural broadband needs. West Virginians do not need a person like this making decisions about broadband when she does not know the importance that this will have on our state or other states that are struggling with broadband problems. She could never comprehend the problems we have in everyday life in the fields of work, education and communication with the mindset she has.
She actually argued during a Congressional hearing in 2020 that the federal government was overly focused on rural broadband challenges, and that policymakers’ attention and resources should instead be shifted to our nation’s cities. She ridiculed the rural broadband providers actually doing the hard work on the ground to string wires, connect homes, and bring internet service to remote corners of our state, accusing them of “sucking at the federal teat.”
Sohn’s nomination comes at a pivotal moment for West Virginia’s broadband future. The federal government has committed historic levels of new funding for internet infrastructure projects. But that’s no guarantee these dollars will reach the remote communities here in West Virginia where they’re most urgently needed. After the 2009 stimulus bill, for example, billions of “rural” broadband dollars were instead wasted on duplicative projects in suburbs that already had fast internet service.
Progressive activists would love to redirect this new influx of federal money to fund their vision of government-run broadband services in cities and towns across the country. And Sohn’s previous statements make it clear where her heart lies in this argument.
But for West Virginians, who have some of the lowest connectivity rates of any state in the U.S., the idea of redirecting even a single dollar of federal broadband funding from rural communities to affluent coastal cities and suburbs already wired with ultra-fast, reliable broadband infrastructure is so ludicrous as to be offensive. It’s Robin Hood in reverse – taking from those with the greatest need to fund the ivory-tower, central-planning vision of the coastal elites.
Sohn’s disregard for the perspectives and needs of West Virginians isn’t limited to broadband policy, either. The problem isn’t just that she personally disagrees with political opinions voiced on Fox News or Sinclair’s broadcast networks — opinions that tend to be much more widely shared by West Virginians than is the New York Times elite groupthink — but that she has openly mused about Congress and the FCC using their authority to silence these differing views.
It’s part of her troubling pattern of open contempt of any viewpoints that disagree with her own. She’s attacked everyone from progressive civil rights leaders to conservative elected officials who have dared disagree with her point of view.
West Virginia’s U.S. Senators deserve a lot of credit for trying to inject some common sense and sanity into the Beltway’s dysfunctional, disconnected politics. Joe Manchin, in particular, has long been his parties’ most forceful voice pushing back against Beltway Democrats’ lurch to the left on issue after issue. And both senators have been stalwart champions for steering much needed federal broadband funding to our state.
Ms. Sohn’s nomination, should she even reach the floor of the Senate, will give both senators another opportunity to stand up for West Virginia and take a stand against the culture of contempt that has invaded and infected Washington, DC. Our state deserves an FCC nominee who will prioritize rural broadband needs and listen respectfully to input and ideas even from voices he or she might disagree with. Gigi Sohn fails both of these tests.
Frances Hale, director of the McDowell County Economic Development Authority
