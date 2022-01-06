My name is Clifford Wimmer (Pete).
I am a proud West Virginian. I was born and raised here, except for four years I served my country in the Air Force.
I was born poor and illiterate until 1st grade. I have never been strung out or even tried drugs.
There are people in our state that are illiterate and strung out but the majority are not.
We have a beautiful state that we love.
My wife and I have driven all 50 of our United States by backroads, not interstates. We have seen some very patriotic, beautiful and compassionate people in every state. We have also seen, in EVERY state, some people that were poor, illiterate and strung out.
I cannot fathom someone as bigoted at Bette Midler would single out West Virginia, when I have seen the same thing in New York. I would never label everyone in the great state of New York as poor, illiterate or strung out.
I would say what my Mother taught me. If you can’t say something good, don’t say anything. Implying Senator Manchin was ruining everyone’s lives is your opinion. Our Founding Fathers determined that we would have 2 Senators from every state and the number of Congressman would be based on population so no one state would have complete control over government.
Sincerely,
Clifford (Pete) Wimmer,
Princeton
