I just read the article in the March 2nd BDT about what Senator Manchin had to say about Biden’s and the far left’s energy policy. I have to admit I am surprised that a democrat would step out of line with the party and say out loud what any sane, reasonable American knows. I guess it had to be Manchin. Evidently Manchin is the only democrat who is brave enough to stand for what is true.
I challenge any democrat to justify not pushing the Biden administration to make the USA energy independent as we were under the previous administration. You can’t use climate change as the excuse because we are buying foreign oil from the Russian thug Putin to the tune of 600,000 barrels a day. Climate change is no excuse because we are still using the fossil fuels but Russian fossil fuels. That is $60 million a day to support his military. How can you justify this.
How can you justify buying foreign oil while doing away with American jobs and providing Russian jobs. Europe is a great example of power. If you are dependent on another nation for energy then that nation rules you. Thank you Manchin for taking the correct stand. Come on you other brave independent thinking Dems, if there are any, stand up to the socialist left and make those in DC do what is right for our energy policy.
Alan Webb,
Princeton
