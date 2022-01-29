Letter to the editor

Thank you City Manager Cecil Marson and the city employees for the beautiful Christmas decorations we had this year at the city park and especially downtown Bluefield.

I live across from the downtown area and when I walked outside I heard the Christmas music and it reminded me of the downtown area from years ago.

The city market was a very nice event and city employees have kept the city clean.

I look forward to next year.

Thank you and the city employees for all you do.

Alethia Gore,

Bluefield

