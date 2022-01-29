Thank you City Manager Cecil Marson and the city employees for the beautiful Christmas decorations we had this year at the city park and especially downtown Bluefield.
I live across from the downtown area and when I walked outside I heard the Christmas music and it reminded me of the downtown area from years ago.
The city market was a very nice event and city employees have kept the city clean.
I look forward to next year.
Thank you and the city employees for all you do.
Alethia Gore,
Bluefield
