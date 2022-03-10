For me it is kind of hard to imagine anyone arguing against the Ten Commandments, whether placed as a monument in front of a courthouse or displayed on the bulletin board by the Bible Club in a public school setting. Well, anyone other than criminals I suppose, until they get convicted, put in jail for years and hopefully realize that “Thou shalt not steal” and “Thou shalt not murder” is not such a bad idea after all.
Non-believers benefit, too, especially on the receiving end. No one wants to be lied to when purchasing a used vehicle, thinking it is in good shape when in fact it needs expensive repairs. Businesses certainly agree that shoplifting is wrong, especially in those areas where the thieves are not prosecuted unless the value of the goods are over $1000.00 retail.
It does not matter if it is a pack of gum, coveting is coveting and stealing is stealing. Parents of faith or no faith stand everything to gain when children honor their father and mother, not causing them to experience broken hearts because their son or daughter disobeyed them and ended up arrested, or worse, because of drug use.
What about the effects of adultery? Divorce, broken homes, mistrust, dishonesty, emotional distress and long term negative effects of guilt are all part of this decision. God is not trying to restrict us, rather He lovingly wants to keep us from hurting ourselves and others because the Ten Commandments benefit everyone.
Bruce Barilla,
Bluefield
