Friends of Coal Miners. There is an epidemic on the rise with Complicated Black Lung and Progressive Massive Fibrosis and more and more people are getting their benefits that they are entitled. But with the excise tax lapsing, the fund is losing 2.6 MILLION dollars a week after being 5 BILLION in debt already. Im not sure where these people will be if congress doesn’t step up and get this resolved.
These coal miners and families are at risk for loosing monies and a health card that pays for things such as medicine and oxygen to maintain life.
Amanda Lawson,
Rock
