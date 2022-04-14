On behalf of the Mercer County Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day committee, I want to take this opportunity to thank those individuals/businesses that helped make the Sixth Annual Mercer County Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day ceremony a success. Special thanks to our speakers, COL (Ret) H. Cecil Marson and Amy Marson. Thanks to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 628 for hosting the event and providing refreshments, Sergeant First Class Paul Dorsey, the Montcalm High School JROTC, the Reverend Mike Williams; Voice of Calvary Baptist Church, Soloist Nicole Thompson, the Office of Senator Joe Manchin for the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day greeting, Senator Chandler Swope, Delegate Douglas Smith, and the cities of Bluefield and Princeton. Thanks to the media: WVVA, WVNS, and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for the promotion and coverage of the event. I had an awesome committee to work with: Laura King, and Valerie Hendricks. Thanks “guys.” Thanks to the community for their attendance and support of all our veterans, but most of all thanks to our Vietnam Veterans… this day was for you. Welcome Home!!
Remember: “Don’t forget to thank a veteran”.
Marie Blackwell,
Bluefield
