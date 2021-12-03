The Buchanan mine had recently recovered from an incident that resulted in the mine being temporarily sealed. We were glad to resume production, except sometimes regardless of planning to gain an advantage from adversity, misfortune yields misfortune.
During the months the shafts were sealed to extinguish the mine fire, maintenance crews took the opportunity to upgrade the electrical system to the skips. The skips (two) ran in tandem. As one loaded skip departed the loading point on production shaft bottom (below mine level), the other unloaded skip left the dumping point on the surface. During the shutdown, on the surface new powerful motors with more horsepower were installed to replace the aging motors utilized since the mine’s beginning that powered the skipping system, the only method to remove coal from underground.
The skip operator controlled the skips from an underground control room in proximity of the skip shaft. Coal emptied from a coal bin into a load cell that delivered its load into the skip after it was in place. On this unfortunate day, there was a malfunction in the transfer of the coal into the skip, and the skip was grossly overloaded. A loaded skip was designed to transport about 22 tons of material. A skip weighing over 24 tons was considered overloaded. Overloads were typically the result of extremely wet material or rock, both considerably heavier than coal. The operator realized this and understood the danger of sending the overloaded skip to the surface. He contacted his supervisor and the maintenance foreman.
The maintenance foreman and underground supervisor knew that the electrical system had been upgraded. Normally, the skip would be manually unloaded (shoveled out) until it was safe to send, and the excess cleaned up later. The two supervisors decided that the upgraded, more powerful electrical system could handle the extra weight, provided the skip was pulled manually from the surface. The skip operator went into the shaft for a visual examination of the skip several hundred feet below mine level before the order was given to pull the skip manually and remotely from the surface at a much slower speed.
What the supervisor and maintenance foreman failed to consider was that the braking system, designed to hold the skip in place should the skip stall as it climbed the shaft, had not been upgraded. As the skip ascended the shaft, the weight proved to be too much for the recently upgraded system to handle. The skip stalled, and shortly thereafter began its freefall toward the bottom of the shaft and the skip operator. The older braking system was useless under the extreme weight.
Jerry Lusk was the skip operator that disastrous day. He compared the sound of the falling skip to a missile. Jerry ran for cover to the opposite side of the shaft from where he knew the skip would collide on shaft bottom. His concern was if he would be far enough away from the metal that comprised the skip, the rails that guided the skip in the shaft, and the more than 24 tons of material in the skip itself when it exploded on impact. As the loaded skip fell violently, the empty surface skip was forcefully wedged into the head frame.
The supervisor arrived at the control room where he hoped to find Jerry Lusk but was unable to locate him. Later, the supervisor divulged that as he descended the steps down the shaft from mine level, he expected to find Jerry severely injured or dead. Jerry was located, nearly smothered from the dust created in the havoc but otherwise uninjured.
Jerry Lusk was well-liked with an easy manner and a contagious smile. I recalled this event after hearing that Jerry recently passed and made his final ascent to the heavens above. Rest well, Jerry. You earned it.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
