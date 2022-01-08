Every West Virginia, actually every American should stand up an applaud Sen. Joe Manchin for have the strength to do what is right in the face of powerful opposition.
As part of the manufacturing industry, I was appalled and terrified by the new/increased taxes the Build Better Act would have levied on business, particularly manufacturers. Joe Manchin saved this nation by telling the progressives in Washington that he will not sacrifice our financial stability to score political points.
Our nation is taking a quick spiral downhill with no end in sight, and I can’t praise Senator Manchin enough for standing up for Americans.
I continue to be amazed at how many Americans and politicians can’t see what is happening to our country.
We have drifted so far away from what our founding fathers founded our country for — freedom! Recent bills, amendments, executive orders, judicial decisions and many other factors are closing in on our pride to be an American. More so than anything, our country’s patriotism is dying.
The older generations had pride and a passion for our country. The new generation has lost that and needs to get back on track. Build Back Better does not do what our country needs, and Joe Manchin was strong enough to say NO. Americans deserve better than what the majority in Washington is throwing together, and they all would do well to follow Joe Manchin’s example. Thank you, Senator!
Bruce Hobbs, Princeton
