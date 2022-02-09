If you’re a sports fan, unless you’ve been trapped in a cave (without a working cell phone), you’ve heard about the law suit by Brian Flores and claims by him and Hue Jackson of being offered pay to throw NFL games. But, if you look at the draft situation, throwing games is perfectly understandable--albeit, of course, unethical.
To fix this, why not eliminate the policy of rewarding the biggest loser--and, instead, transfer that reward to a team putting forth greater effort? My solution: Position 21.
With P 21, the team finishing 21st in the rankings would get the top pick, then the next picks (2nd to 11th) would go to the 22nd-ranked team on down to the 32nd. Lastly, the 13th to 32nd picks would go to the teams ranking from 20th up to 1st. This way, the worst teams would still get the best picks, those of the worst putting forth the best efforts would get the best rewards, and the remaining teams making it into the Top 20 would be rewarded in proportion to need.
Also, it makes it nearly impossible to plan losses to obtain the #1 draft pick because no one would know which team would be ranked 21st at the end of the season. Plus, the worse your team is, the further it will be removed from the #1 draft position of 21st. So, everyone eligible for P 21 would have incentive to go ahead and play to win to try to get the better pick.
Still, another option: Position 17--with teams raking from 17th on down to 32nd getting the best picks, and the 16th on up to 1st getting the rest. This splits it right down the middle.
Keith Anderson,
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.