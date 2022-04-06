Over the last two years we in W.Va., as well as the rest of the world, have suffered loss of family and friends and had our world turned upside down as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Let us pray to God that we are almost over this. And now we are witnessing the horrific atrocities of the war on Ukraine. We in the West are suffering economically which pales in comparison to the loss of life, homes etc., of the Ukranians who have displayed remarkable courage against Putin and his army. We must do everything we can to support them.
On a happier note I was pleasantly surprised to read of all of the new economic development coming to our state.
In Mason County NUCOR announced they are planning to construct a new Steel Sheet Mill plant eventually employing around 1,000 workers. Here in Mercer County, OMNIS is planning to construct a new plant to construct a revolutionary method of new housing. And ESC Brands is locating a new facility in the Old Blue Prince Plaza developing antiviral and antimicrobial products.
Many thanks to Governor Justice, Senator Swope, Mitch Carmichael, Bill Cole et al for making this possible. My only concern is providing enough workers to fill these high-paying jobs. We must develop a methodology to migrate unemployed workers away from the unemployment and dependency line to becoming fruitful, proud workers. Let’s keep the ball rollin’.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
