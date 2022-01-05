Hello, I am not one of those people who gripe and complain, BUT Joe Manchin is making all West Virginias look like what the rest of the country thinks we are.
I have no idea who he thinks he was sent to Washington to look out for. He needs to get off his high horse and give the working people of WV what they need so they can get back to work and the children have a good day care at a good price. He is just thinking about himself and his wants to live the high life on his boat and drive his high dollar CAR. He has let this power go to his head and forgot who the people of WV are, and what we need to feed our family and pay the bills. Joe, get down to the business you were elected to do!
Now just a few words about the rest of our Congress. People STOP voting for what the party tells you to do and get a backbone and vote for what the people of WEST VIRGINIA need for our life and family.
Danny Vaughan,
Princeton
