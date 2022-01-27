I just read the commentary (Which side is my Senator Joe Manchin On?) in the January 14th Bluefield Daily Telegraph with the aforementioned name and really don’t know where to start with a reply, but will try. There are many problems with this commentary and while the author has the right to express her opinion, I wish she would put a little thought into it before putting pen to paper.
The first problem lies in the title “which side.” There should be no sides. Spending trillions of taxpayer funds should be for the good of the nation. Senator Kyrsten Sinema stated it as good as it gets when she said, “We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy.” As long as our elected officials attempt to ram home partisan legislation by changing 200 year old rules to suit their agenda, the division grows and there will be no common good.
Senator Joe Manchin has no side. He was elected to represent all of West Virginia, not just the author. I dare say the vast majority of West Virginia voters oppose the whole of the Build Back Better plan of liberal Joe Biden. Now she can bash him if she wishes. I know that I have done so many times and will most likely do it some more, but I do give him credit for taking the correct stance at this point in time. The Democrats seem to find rules put in place to make the Senate work for the good of all, useful if it advances their agenda and outdated if it hinders their efforts.
The late Harry Reid destroyed Senate rules for federal appointments when he was the majority leader just to bemoan the other side doing the same thing when he found his party in the minority. Less than two years ago Biden himself was against changing the filibuster rules but now he flip flops to suit himself.
The authors comments about losing the $300 per month from the child tax credit is just another example of the voters voting themselves money from the public treasure that dooms democratic governments. Sure there is merit to the child tax credit and helping with child care, higher education, prescription drugs etc. If in fact it is needed, as the author said, why didn’t the socialist in Washington present these items to Congress to be debated for their merits and legislation passed? It was because the majority of the Build Back Better plan couldn’t pass and it needed these items as camouflage for their socialist agenda. Another problem with the Build Back Better plan was that there is no accountability in the legislation.
Someone making $100,000 a month gets the same money as one making $1,000 a month. Does anyone think that is a proper use of taxpayer funds? Joe didn’t. He also didn’t care for the budget tricks to make it look like it was paid for, which it isn’t, and the fact that no one knows how much it will actually cost. Not to mention the addition of 60,000 additional IRS auditors to track our every transaction.
As for the author being barely above the poverty line and trying to make ends meet for her family, which I applaud, and then referencing corporate coal interests as part of Manchin’s thought processes, I will just repeat what her liberals friends say to us coal miners. Whenever the liberals do something which might result in the loss of coal jobs they tell us to go back to school and learn how to be software engineers or programmers or get jobs in green energy. Personally I would say she has a better chance of doing that than a 45 year old shuttle car operator or roof bolter.
If the division, infighting and deceit in Congress continues then our nation is indeed going to fundamentally change, for the worse.
Alan Webb,
Princeton
