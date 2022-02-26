Hypocrisy is nothing new in politics. Consider the hypocrisy surrounding the January 6 Committee investigating the violent assault on the Capitol. Republicans Cheney and Kinsinger were recently censured by the Republican National Committee suggesting the January 6 Committee investigation was the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Democrats admonish the RNC for censuring Kinsinger and Cheney regarding investigating Jan. 6, 2021.
The hypocrisy is that Arizona’s Democratic Party censured Senator Sinema for opposing changing the filibuster rules to advance voting legislation supported by Senate Democrats. Republicans praised Sinema for her decision, more hypocrisy.
End the hypocrisy by applying bi-partisan participation of the House investigation of Jan. 6, other than Cheney and Kinsinger. That may be difficult since the inquiry revealed many House Republicans supported the insurrectionists, and McCarthy failed in negotiations to appoint Republicans. About Sinema’s censure — my belief is Sinema should not have been censured by her fellow Democrats because of the filibuster. Here’s why.
In 2013, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid maneuvered to confirm judicial nominees and pass presidential appointees by a simple majority, ending the filibuster with what Democrats called the “nuclear option.” This did not apply to Supreme Court nominees. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2013 said this was against our democracy and would further divide the Senate, and it did.
The hypocrisy is that in 2017 Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ended the filibuster to confirm Supreme Court nominees by Donald Trump.
It is interesting to note that the filibuster can be avoided when passing budget legislation by budget reconciliation rules. The hypocrisy is that the political party that is not in control often attempts to block government budget legislation to make the controlling party appear weak. Party against party instead of a bi-partisan effort to legislate and fund America. Budget reconciliation is necessary to prevent this hypocrisy.
Even more frustrating is when partisan political analysts twist and cloud the facts to make one party appear at fault for the quagmire in Washington. Consider the rantings of Bluefield Daily Telegraph columnist Smokey Shott on February 8. Shott makes it appear that only Democrats have attempted to change the Senate filibuster rules because of their most recent failed attempt to get Build Back Better legislation passed. I just illustrated how both parties have altered the filibuster to their own benefit.
Shott parrots a talking point of Republicans stating Democrats desire to pack the Supreme Court. History teaches us that the Constitution doesn’t specify how many justices should serve on the Supreme Court. Congress makes that decision. There have been as few as five and as many as 10 justices, but the number of nine hasn’t changed since 1869. The hypocrisy is that months before the 2016 election Mitch McConnell used the excuse that the American people should decide who would choose a nominee for the Supreme Court after the 2016 election and refused to bring Obama’s pick to the floor for a vote. In 2020, McConnell pushed through now Justice Barrett a few weeks before the election. Frustration led to the Democrat’s folly of threatening to pack the court. Party against party where hypocrisy abounds, not what’s good for America.
Shott claims Republicans “…want to protect and defend the brilliant concepts of the Founders…” He continues, “…save the republic from the suicidal tendencies of the socialist/communist radical left.” Not calling anyone a communist, was Shott asleep when the FBI stopped a plot, some claim Trump-supported, by extremists planning to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Whitmore? We all know Trump refused to condemn violent white supremacists during a presidential debate with Biden. Did Shott miss the Capitol insurrection, President Trump’s call to Georgia to illegally find votes, creating a list of false members of the electorate to replace the legitimate electors if Trump’s coup worked, and the scheme for the military to seize voting machines? Tucker Carlson complains we should be backing communist Russia instead of a fledgling democracy, Ukraine. Communist tendencies of a radical left, really?
When hypocrisy doesn’t quite satisfy Shott’s partisan rants, he resorts to flagrant misrepresentations, some may call lies. On February 15, Shott wrote about the turmoil surrounding public schools, “…there was little evidence of actual violence or real threats to the safety of school board members or school personnel.” A Reuters report found 220 examples of threats of violence to school board members across 15 states. One threat to a school board member’s child, “If she doesn’t quit or resign before the end of the year, we will kill her, but first we will kill you.” Read the report – it’s horrifying! So glad the FBI intervened. With your false statement, Mr. Shott, you are a disgrace to the First Amendment Rights guaranteed to you by the Constitution.
On Feb. 8, Shott concludes, “Free speech is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Without the free expression of ideas — good and bad ideas – we are doomed.” So true. Freedom of speech and opinions are encouraged, but using manufactured, false facts created to divide our nation shouldn’t be. With commentators like Smokey Shott, we will never be “E Pluribus Unum.”
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield, VA
