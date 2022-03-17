Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley and His Comets (recorded on April 12, 1954) was the first No. 1 rock-and-roll record on the US pop charts. It stayed in the Top 100 for a then-record 38 weeks. The record is often credited with propelling rock-and-roll into the mainstream, at least the teen mainstream. But the single most important process with the influence of black music on white teenagers. In the same time frame, younger black musicians such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, and Bo Diddley took advantage of the gradual breakdown of ethnic barriers in America to become equally popular and help launch the rock-and-roll era.
This was the situation on May 17, 1954, when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that segregated schools were unconstitutional. This landmark ruling overturned an earlier case, Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) in which the court had declared that “separate but equal” facilities did not violate the 14th Amendment.
Seventeen states, including West Virginia, had dual school systems in 1954. Following the Brown ruling, Governor William Marland pledged to obey the edict and foresaw no serious difficulty in integrating West Virginia schools. However, schools were not integrated in this area until the 1956-57 school year.
At the beginning of the 1956 school year, an anti-integration demonstration and cross burning happened at Princeton High School, but the board refused to yield and the demonstrations eventually ceased.
However, Princeton Junior High School opened and proceeded without incident or friction, and I believe that was partially because of Arnold Palmer. As his junior high classmate, I was aware when school started in September, that Arnold Palmer, along with two other musicians, would gather in the PJHS auditorium and play together, and that immediately became a gathering spot for Junior High students. If anyone had protested integration , they ran the risk of losing Arnold and his buddies’ concerts. As Arnold moved on into high school in 1957, rock-n-roll music had taken a larger hold on teenagers. Arnold and his melodious voice, perfectly suited for rock-n-roll and its predecessor, rhythm and blues, became the “Star” of our high school talent shows. He the helped for a band called the megatons where Arnold was the only black member, a move that also furthered social integration. Arnold made us colorblind.
And even in his late 70s, Arnold continues his influence, as he is the founder of the APalm Project, which is in the process of building a community center on High St., which will be geared to the schoolchildren of Princeton. In addition to athletic features, it will also provide tutoring in academic studies and music.
Patricia A. Smith, Mercer County Historian
Director, Princeton Railroad Museum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.