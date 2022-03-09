On the Feb. 24 front page of this newspaper were two interesting articles. One, Mercer County Schools stated that effectively immediately masks are optional in all schools. Two, a bill before the House would take decisions on mask mandates out of the hands of local school boards and leave the decision up to parents.
I take this to mean that if, God forbid, we see a resurgence of COVID and the school boards so move and require masks again be implemented, this would be contrary to the House Bill. This is not to say that the Mercer County Schools decision is wrong. I personally agree with the Board’s decision. These little kids have suffered enough.
It just looks like the tail is wagging the dog. We should more be directing our efforts on how we handle the lost two years of in-room teaching. Will the kids be promoted to the next grade level without acquiring the required education they have lost? What a sad situation. Tough decisions must be made.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
