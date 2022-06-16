Bluefield Young Life’s inaugural golf tournament was held May 20th, 2022 at the beautiful golf course at Fincastle in Bluefield. We are grateful for all our sponsors, which include: East Equipment, B.S.S. Equipment, BAM Contracting, LLC, Ramsey Industrial, Pete & Debbie Romano, Blue Wolf, King’s Tire Service, Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias, Hurberries, Inc., Simmons Equipment, as well as hole sponsors: Amy Stowers & Sabika, Mamma “G,” Taylor Optical, Terri & Harry Kammer, Mefcor Inc., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Ramella & Associates, Kathryn Warf, First United Methodist Church, Cole Harley Davidson, Summit Community Bank, Venture Printing, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Robert W. Edwards, III, MD, Marshall Miller & Associatets, El Patio, Pam & Fred Morgan; A special thank you to Jeff Forlines in memory of Lynn.
Appreciation is extended to all the golfers who were able to participate, too. We are blessed to live in a community that supports Young Life in reaching our goal of building relationships with our youth and changing lives. If you would like more information on Young Life, please contact Whitney Johnson, Direct Ministry, at 540-352-8835.
Mark your calendars for May 19th, 2023!
Sincerely,
Amy Stowers and Sandy Tyson, Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.