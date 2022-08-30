WOW! If you were not there, you should have been there. The Graham High School G-Men put on a clinic on how to preserver against all odds to beat their cross-town rivals.
The G-Men’s running attack got on track early and produced some highlight reel moments throughout the game. Their aerial attach was also on point when called upon to produce yardage and scores. And, and on the defensive side of the ball, I predict, the Graham G-Men are going to be a force to be reckoned with this year in the State of Virginia. As punishing blow after punishing blow was delivered throughout the entire game by the Graham High School, defensive line, linebacker core, and secondary units.
However, to me, Graham’s greatest championship caliber quality is how composed they stayed throughout the game. Their mental fortitude in handling opening night jitters, an on slot of penalties/play stoppages, and just the enormity of Mitchell Stadium being packed with the G-Men’s fanatical cheering classmates in the Pep Club, the Band, the Cheerleading Squad, and all those scattered throughout the home side bleachers.
Gray matter wins championships and the Graham High School G-Men put it all together throughout their open night victory over their cross-town rivals. That said, eh, that is one down thirteen to go, because the Graham G-Men have some unfinished business to attend to at the end of this season — 13-1 last year I believe.
Remember this G-MEN — Think it. Believe it. Achieve it.
Roll on...
Jeff Sheppard, Bluefield, Va.
