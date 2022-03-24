In response to Greg Jordan’s (March 17) column about littering and trash cleaning, I strongly believe that first impressions are important and seeing trash along our roadsides ruins that impression. Properly disposing of trash isn’t impossible, but it takes people respecting where they live. I used to pick up trash for several years, about 8 years ago, at the risk of making serious back problems worse. It wasn’t respectful to see trash near my home from others who lived in the area, who could have waited a few minutes to get home or to a location in town to put it in a trash can.
Trash cans are not rare or extinct, they are everywhere. I have carried a little trash can in my car since my son was 2-years-old to teach him trash doesn’t go in the floor, seat or out the window. The most upsetting experience while picking up the trash of others was to have people drive by me and toss their trash at me. The best experience was recovering someone’s class ring lost two years earlier and locating its owner. While returning the ring, I found they lost it when they threw their trash out their window! They cried when getting their ring back and it was a good lesson that it wouldn’t have been lost if they weren’t littering, and wouldn’t have been found if I hadn’t been picking up trash.
Karen D. Smith,
Princeton
