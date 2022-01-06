I grew up in Tazewell and part of my family lived in Bluefield, VA, WV
I am embarrassed by Sen. Manchin and his willingness to spend on defense but not on his people. Not a true mountain man with mountain values and he should be ashamed for not supporting Build Back Better. Budget considerations seem important for helping us but not for helping defense contractors. Doesn’t want to change Senate rules but does so for defense contractors just not for defending our democracy.
We need better representation for our mountain families and neighbors.
Ronald Robinson, Sylva, NC
