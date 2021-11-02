It has taken a toll on us—healthcare workers. Watching people die day-after-day, year-after-year. All the while knowing most did not have to die. Most did not even have to get sick. They chose to die. They chose to listen to buffoons, to drink bleach, to consume worm paste, and, yes, even to stick light bulbs, flashlights, etc…where the sun don’t shine. It defies all reason the number of people in the good ole’ U.S. of A. who have chosen to do these things. Yet, as I type these words—it continues.
A mentally ill egomaniac and his cronies run rampant on the airways pouring top shelf communistic propagandistic Kool-Aid that would even make Reverend James Warren Jones (aka: Jim Jones) drop to his knees and pray for God’s forgiveness. Can I get a #&??, Yeah!—Donald?
As of today, the 19th day of October, around 725,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Can you grasp the enormity of this number? Let me put it this way. The total number of Americans killed in all (underline all) U.S. Wars combined is around 1.1 million (pbs.org data).
My God, did the founding fathers of this nation get it right when they formed the Electoral College to elect the highest office in this land. Because “We the people…” are a bunch of mindless, nincompoops being led to the slaughter by corrupt individuals able to twist our minds to follow the Pied Piper down any path they so choose to send us.
Please, God bless America...please
Jeff Sheppard,
Bluefield, Va.
