The article, ‘Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home’ (Raby, J.), is distressing. While I have less objection to millionaire senators policing trillion-dollar corporations, one must draw the line when those same millionaire senators limit needed resources for working families. It’s reprehensible.
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin objects to extending the credit out of concern it would “…discourage people from working” and “…fuel inflation that has climbed to a nearly 40-year high.” Let’s test his hypotheses. According to IRS data, 305,000 West Virginia children benefited from the expanded credit last month. According to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book, the Mountain State ranks 44th out of 50 states when measuring the health and well-being of its children. Data supports that the Child Tax Credit, combined with social initiatives, aids in reducing child hunger for our young people. It provides approximately $550 a month for two children. Millionaire representatives and corporate CEOs should have no say in the needs of non-millionaire citizens. It seems Manchin’s view of median to low-income families is at odds with his own humble upbringing. What alternative measure would Manchin implement to replace this financial loss? Note that inflation in today’s political and economic context is the direct result of corporate greed attempting to maximize profits amid the pandemic rather than individuals demanding better wages and driving up pricing. The lack of understanding demonstrated by congressional leadership underscores the importance of holding policy makers accountable. Systems need checks and balances to correct losses felt by families.
Lacy Watson,
Bluefield
