There is great news on the horizon for West Virginians with diabetes. A plan is being debated in Congress now that hopes to cap consumer payments for insulin to no more than $35 a month. This is an urgently needed relief for West Virginia families that can be paying up to $100 month for insulin with private insurance and hundreds of dollars a month for those without insurance.
Insulin prices have skyrocketed over the past 10 years, for no reason other than pharmaceutical companies desire to make a high profit on medicine millions of Americans need to stay alive. It is tragic to see headlines of people dying because they couldn’t afford their insulin. This should not happen in the richest country in the world.
There is a plan being debated in Congress now that hopes to stop this cruel practice. It is called the Build Back Better Plan. In addition to lowering prescription drug prices, the plan will help seniors with home healthcare, and Medicare hearing coverage and dental coverage.
West Virginias need these critical supports. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito are the keys to getting this plan passed. They need to vote yes on the Build Back Better Plan for West Virginia families.
Kim Jones,
Huntington
