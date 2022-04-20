Bluefield should carefully consider the ramifications of opening certain areas to ATV traffic. My niece lives in Pocahontas, VA and tells of ATV riders street racing, drinking, being loud and disturbing in evening hours, and just general unacceptable behavior and conduct within the town of Pocahontas.
Police have been called on occasion, but always arrive after offenders are long gone. (Pocahontas has no local police presence, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office covers this area and is quite a distance away.) The original intent of allowing ATV street traffic was for fuel, food, and accommodations. It has progressed far beyond that...negatively. It is giving us Good and Considerate ATV Riders a bad reputation.
Regards,
Timothy Kitts,
Stern, NC
