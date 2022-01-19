Letter to the editor

The classy Bluefield Beavers have continued their winning football tradition in the 2020s under coaching legend Fred Simon with a win-loss record of 14-6 the last two years and a winning percentage of 70 percent

The 2020 Beavers were state AA runner-ups in a 7-2 winning season and last year’s 2021 class AA semi-finalists Beaver team had a 7-4 record.

The average scores for both years were about the same. The 2020 runner-up team had an average score of 33.9-17. 6 and a margin of victory of 16.3 points, while the 2021 semifinalist Beavers had a slightly better 34.6 – 17.9 average score and a margin of victory of 16.7 points.

Bluefield under coaching great Fred Simon have been state AA runner-ups eight times since 1995 with records of 7-2 in 2020, 12-2 in 2019, 12-2 in 2018, 8-5 in 2005, 11-2 in 2003, 9-5 in 2002, 12-2 in 1999, and 10-3 in 1995. The win-loss record for these eight runner-up teams is 81-23 and a winning percentage of 78 percent.

The Beavers have also recorded five semifinalist teams with the records of 7-4 in 2021, 10-3 in 2013, 11-2 in 2010, 11-2 in 1996, and 10-1 in 1972 for a total of 49-12 and a winning percentage of 80 percent. The 1970 “thunder and lightning” Bluefield Beavers under coaching legend John Chmara were unbeaten with a 10-0 regular season record, but lost in double overtime in the class AAA semi-finals and finished the 1972 season with a final 10-1 record. Fred Simon was the head coach in the other four class AA semifinalist Beaver teams.

Tim Kish,

Bluefield Beaver Football Historian,

Parrot, Va.

