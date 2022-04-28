I had thought about writing the paper when I read the article about Bluefield considering opening some city streets to ATV’s. After reading Mr. Kitts’ letter to the editor today, I decided to add my thoughts.
He reminded us of the history of ATV complaints in towns throughout the region. I seem to recall WVVA interviews with citizens voicing the same complaints noted in Mr. Kitts’ letter. Just because there are laws does not mean they will all abide by them. Case in point, the ATV that killed that individual on the main road. I want to ask HAVE BLUEFIELD LEADERS LOST THEIR RABID MIND?
Believe me I know tourism is important and the ATV trails are an economic boost. Please note that all those tourists have vehicles on which they bring their ATV into the trails. There are few restaurants on Rt. 52. If the riders want to go to one of our fine area dining locations, their POV is a great way to get there. Permit me to share a memory which comes to mind at this time.
When I was a very young man, businesses were closed on Sundays and only essential services were open. It was a time when families were together, some even worshiping. Businesses made a promise, “If you let us open on Sunday, we will not open until after 1pm.” I remember telling mom that won’t last long, that is a promise they won’t keep. So beware, citizens of Bluefield, ATV riders keeping on certain approved streets is A PROMISE THEY WON’T KEEP.
Charles Hampton Sr.,
Princeton
