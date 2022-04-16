Dear Gentle Reader, once upon a time in a land far away called the desert or Phoenix, I had a friend that was an elderly gentleman named Alexie. I am sorry that at this late date in my own life I cannot recall his last name but understood that his had all those jumbled up consonants that were so common in Russia. At that time, it was still the USSR.
Alexie insisted that he was not Russian but rather Ukrainian. I was working at a French Laundry at the time, and he would bring his beautiful shirts in to be laundered and starched once a week. One year at Eastertime Alexie explained to me about the Russian Orthodox church and how they were on a slightly delayed calendar for celebrating major Christian holidays like Christmas and Easter.
These days I am much more interested in those details than I was back then because working in a Bonafide sweat shop in the spring and summer in Phoenix was a sport that only the young could endure. Plus, Alexie was never the only customer when he came in, so we veered our conversations to be brief. He could tell that he had planted an interest in me about that whole Iron Curtain region and as a gift of friendship he made me Ukrainian Easter Eggs that were so beautiful and so fragile. They had only recently been eggs that he got at the grocery. And rather than the boiled and dyed kind that I was then engaged in doing for my first daughter’s Easter Season, his had a tiny hole at the bottom that had allowed the eggs to slip out leaving the exoskeleton that we know as the eggshell. These emptied shells were then painted in the most beautiful Faberge egg style while being the innocent sweet homemade gift of one friend to another celebrating their shared God. This period of time was long before even the fall of the Soviet Union, so I feel sure that my old friend has been spared of seeing what all is going on in his homeland at this particular time of year.
Alexie was an old-world kind of a gentleman; eastern Europe sent a lot of her expatriates here to America and I am so glad I got to know that sweet man. And no, I don’t have those fantastic eggs anymore. Just the memories.
Patty Peebles,
Bluefield
