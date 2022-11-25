In just 22 months what have we gained with complete Democrat party rule?
1. We’ve gained energy dependence. No more worrying about what to do with all that extra oil we were pumping, storing, and selling to the world. Nope! We don’t have to worry about our emergency reserves of oil getting old either! We’ve used half of it in order to keep the gas prices down in the ‘Please still vote for us range.’
Thanks to the Democrat Chicken Little Club we will use filthy foreign oil that must be shipped across the world instead of using what’s under our feet. We’ve got 300 years worth just waiting to be pumped… then there’s the 400 year supply of natural gas…. Oh! And more high quality coal in our backyard than anywhere else in the world. Europe is dependent on Russia to keep them warm this winter and we are looking to OPEC who is cutting supplies. I guess Venezuela will help.
2. In 22 months America has gained the population of West Virginia 3 times over in brand new neighbors! Nobody knows who they are, where they came from or why they are here! They’re just… here!
23 months ago we were a few miles away from complete control of our southern border. Today, American Sovereignty is dictated by Mexican Crime cartels and their allied forces.
3. Kids now know what the Doomsday Clock is! Putin is threatening nuclear Armageddon, our president warns us, but he still can’t solve a baby formula shortage.
4. Finally, America is developing a perverted dependency on everything in place of freedom. Benjamin Franklin said it best -“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
As I observe generations steadily turning to government and other gods to solve problems that they should handle themselves, in a sense, selfishness is the opposite of Liberty.
Sadly, a lot of America’s problems today are self inflicted and set in motion on purpose.
Vote America
Paul Dorsey, SFC, USA (Ret.),
Bluefield
