Monroe County is building a new elementary-middle school on Route 12 near Peterstown. It is near completion but I have not heard of an opening date. Wouldn’t it be a wonderful event if every Christian in the county would gather on the grounds for a prayer meeting for the school the week of the opening?
Our schools certainly need prayer. In the time of the formation of this nation, President George Washington would proclaim days of fasting and prayer as we struggled to throw off the oppression of British tyranny. Perhaps we should remember our history and the occasions that led to our success. As President Ronald Reagan said, “If we forget that we are a nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.”
I must admit that I have no idea how to organize such a happening. I also realize that many would be opposed, especially the Freedom From Religion Foundation, however, that is probably another reason we should do it. Once I heard a school board member say that he wasn’t worried about FFRF lawsuits because the school board banned the Bible from all local schools. The sad part of that was that he was a faithful member of a local church.
It breaks my heart to see our children trained in Critical Race Theory, drag queen life styles and every sort of perversion imaginable. We need prayer for our children! We seemed to have traded good for evil, morality for deviance and justice for corruption. Even if we are unable to come together in prayer for our children, we certainly need to remember them, their teachers and administrations in our prayers every day! May we praise God and stand strong!
Respectfully submitted,
Terry A. Kornegay, Peterstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.