The published article “Bluefield Takes Next Step Toward Camera Surveillance In City” is particularly troubling. While I have no objection to cameras at specific, high-profile public spaces, the idea of blanketing cameras throughout our public spaces and streets is “Big Brotherism.” Here are three reasons why:
(In) a piece written November 7th titled “Bluefield Mulling Camera Usage, Again,” city officials state, “surveillance systems not only help prevent illegal activity, but the video footage also aids police and can serve in the prosecution of cases.” Let’s test this hypothesis… On its own, cameras do reduce vehicle crimes, especially crimes in parking garages; however, some studies show increases in crime after installation of CCTV. It should be further noted that CCTV has not been shown to reduce violent crime. Therefore, my opinion as a city resident is: 1. On information and belief, CCTV is most effective when combined with other crime reducing/deterring methods such as improved lighting, security guards and defensible space. Which of these measures is the city implementing alongside camera installation?
2. On information and belief, CCTV is susceptible to abuse – recent public experiences have shown that creating a powerful surveillance system inevitably produces abuse.
3. On information and belief, the lack of limits or controls on camera use is problematic. All surveillance systems, especially those proposed by city officials need to be subject to checks and balances; but by whom and under what parameters?
Technology is evolving quickly, however, checks and balances preventing the abuses mentioned unfortunately do not exist.
Lacy Watson,
Bluefield
