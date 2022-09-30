I was upset to read Smokey Shott’s recent opinion piece, “Will the far-left stop at nothing to impose its will on the U. S.?” American political discourse is at a precarious point, and misleading comments such as several of Mr. Shott’s only serve to sensationalize the conversation.
Allow me to address several statements where Mr. Shott was being less than accurate. Mr. Shott quotes an article from The Guardian, saying that 25 Americans were killed in protests or protest-related activities. Mr. Shott suggests that it was “leftist” protestors who did the killing; this is not the case. I looked up the article myself (“At least 25 Americans were killed during protests and political unrest in 2020,” The Guardian, 31 October, 2020), and it says that of those killed, only two were conservatives, who were killed at pro-Trump rallies (one of these people, Lee Keltner, was shot by a news crew’s security guard after Keltner assaulted him). Three were killed when people drove cars into groups of protestors, and one was accidentally run over by a FedEx truck. It can be inferred from this that the great majority were not killed by “leftist” protestors. However, we know of at least two protestors who definitely were killed by conservative Kyle Rittenhouse, and two California police officers who were shot by a far-right “Boogaloo” extremist.
The same article in The Guardian cites data from the ACLED project (the same group that provided the numbers Mr. Shott cited) that states that “the overwhelming majority of the more than 9,000 Black Lives Matter Protests…have been peaceful,” and that many of the deaths that were reported during protests were actually not protest-related at all, but were the result of unrelated crimes nearby.
Additionally, it must be mentioned that while some may disagree with the message and the methods of BLM and other protestors, it was not “the far-left” who stormed the U. S. Capitol armed with guns and other weapons, ransacked Congressional offices, looted and vandalized the premises, and attacked and killed law enforcement personnel.
I am deeply disappointed in Mr. Shott’s attempt to muddy the waters at a time when such misinformation is dragging us down into an abyss of mistrust and paranoia.
Jon Bolt, Princeton
