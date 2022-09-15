Let AMERICA Move America
With gas sky-high, and diesel outrageous...facing exhaustion, the American people themselves may have to take more control of the reigns if they want goods to move in the commerce system and if they want to get maximum usage out of natural resources and human effort.
There are a lot of long-distance travelers in vehicles with plenty of empty space. Why not establish a national courier system allowing them to fill that space, transporting goods along the routes they normally travel anyway?
We'll call it the "American Courier Network" (ACN), a co-op, or maybe federal, organization operating on a break-even basis, where ordinary citizens sign up to transport cargo--allowing them to earn money and minimize resource-waste while aiding commercial operations. All candidates would face a thorough background check along with vehicular requirements.
A network of ACN relay stations, maybe 50 miles or so apart, would be built along or near the main highways, whereby couriers would pickup up a load and then unload it at the next station, continuing the process of loading/unloading if going to the next and/or continuing the process if returning home. Station personnel would sort and pack the goods for couriers traveling in different directions. Normal delivery personnel would delivery the goods to final destinations--supermarkets, retail stores, etc.
All pickups and deliveries would be scanned out/in by station personnel, with the couriers being credited by a credit/debit system for deliveries--and charged for items not delivered, if warranted. Though, there could be insurance for theft/accidents/disasters, etc.
Especially think of all the owners of pickup trucks, vans, minivans, and SUVs this would benefit. It would also help alleviate the trucker shortage while, at the same time, reducing the number of vehicles on the highways. And...even though EVs don't use fuel, those couriers would still earn money, aid commerce, maximize resource-efficiency, as well as reduce the number of vehicles needed for cargo transport.
We can be each other's problem...or we can be each other's solution.
Keith B. Anderson, Bluefield
