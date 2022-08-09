In my naivety, I believed that repubs would be satisfied with just wanting to take women back to the 1950’s (can’t make contracts or wills, no buying or selling property or obtaining credit cards, having supper ready when the hubby comes home, etc). But with the recent overturning of Roe vs Wade, WV women find themselves facing being governed by a draconian law dating back to the late 1880’s. So, what does our WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey do? Not being satisfied with dragging women back to the 1950’s, he now wants to drag them even further back to the 1880’s!
So, our choice is to either do nothing and let our AG Patrick Morrisey take away the right of WV citizens to make their own decisions about their bodies or allow him and the repub party to impose their beliefs on WV women. Also, if you have been paying attention, repubs will not be satisfied with just making abortion illegal, they are also considering making all contraception illegal.
So, this Fall we have a choice, protect our rights or let the repubs run roughshod over them.
Sincerely,
Bill Skeat, Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.