I am an independent. I voted for people I think are qualified for their jobs. but now I beg all the readers of this newspaper, to help stop babies from being killed! There is no need for AR-style weapons.
I know, that’s gonna get a lot of blowback. But I come from a place that hunting meant using 22s, shotguns, a 30-30, 30.06, and 270s.
Most of everything I mentioned can be bought as a semi automatic, but without large maga
zines. So why do we need AR 15 style weapons? Because we can I suppose. People need to see what these weapons of war does to a human body. Especially to babies. But they will not publish them.
The only ones who know what happens to a human are first responders, military, and morticians. G
o watch a video of someone shooting a watermelon, see it explode, Now imagine that a person’s head. NO difference whatsoever. Why do we need them?
Shoot a deer with one and your gonna ruin the meat, because of the internal damage it causes. Look up the person that came up with the AR 15 in the 1950s. They say he’d be rolling in his grave if he knew it was being sold to the public, He invented it, But never owned one, because it was meant for war.
I guess that’s all I have to say,
I just hope you don’t let a deer assault you, you know how mean they can be!
Douglas Smith, Princeton
