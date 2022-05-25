Letter to the editor

“Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen and postwomen from delivering our mail — and the food for the Annual Food Drive too!”
We want to thank all the postal workers for the food that they collected for our food pantry on Saturday, May 14th. They did double duty — delivering the mail and taking the time to stop and collect the food left by their customers.
We also want to thank the many families who contributed to this generous amount of food collected.
With the cost of everything going up and families struggling, these families still remembered the less fortunate people and reached out to help. We thank you and I know God will bless you for your love and kindness. I am so glad we live in an area where people love, people care about each other, and people give so freely to help their fellow man.
Please accept our sincere gratitude — “All of you” for helping us to be able to help the families that will receive this food and are always so very appreciative of it.
Sally Rush, Center for Christian Action,
Pocahontas, Va.
