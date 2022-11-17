Recently, I had a front row seat for the activities of 3 of our local Officers. I think all 3 were Deputy Sheriffs but am not completely sure.
In our nation today there is probably not a more maligned group of men and women than our Law Enforcement Officers. I my opinion they are over worked, underpaid and under appreciated.
They are here to serve and protect us.
Everyday they go to work not knowing what kind of people they will encounter or what situation they will have to face.
How does your job compare?
Thanks to a couple of bad apples, a warped liberal media, and the liberal, progressive democrats our officers are in a decline and the criminal element is increasing.
This week alone, October 1st, I have heard several of these democrats say to defund the police, abolish the police and when asked if previous statements to do so were wrong they doubled down.
A car halfway parked in our neighborhood, left their headlights on and stayed there several hours. Somewhere around 10pm the first law enforcement officer arrived to be joined by 2 other vehicles and officers.
They found the person unresponsive and a rolled dollar bill with a white powder on it.
They administered 3 doses of Narcan to the person. One officer stayed by his side, another on the opposite side of the car and the other officer was obtaining materials and making the necessary calls.
All 3 were actively involved in trying to save the life of this person who evidently had little concern for his own life or the life of others as he evidently drove to this point before passing out.
These 3 servants, at the risk of their own lives, showed both compassion and patience in dealing with this person.
In the end the person came out of it and was able to stand for the rescue squad people to load him up.
The people in my neighborhood, including myself, would not approach the vehicle, we see what happens on the news, but these officers responded when called. Where we would be without them. I guess it would be the wild, wild west again. Thanks officers.
Alan D Webb, Princeton
