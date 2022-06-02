Letter to the editor

The 2nd Annual Richlands Lions Club Golf Tournament was held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Tazewell County Country Club. We are so appreciative of our Tournament Sponsors: Advance Auto Parts, Doug and Ginger Branton, Clinch Valley Health, Coaltown Taps, Consolidated Steel, Ervin B. Davis & Company, First Community Bank, Freedom Ford Claypool Hill, Huddle House, Hurst Scott Funeral Homes, Larry Johnson State Farm Insurance, John and Cheri Knowles, Lindsey & Associates, Mountaineer Farms, Peter and Jane Mulkey, David Mullins Wealth Management Company, Richlands Home Care, Saunders Staffing, Sassy Farms-Rod and Linda Moore, Thompson & Litton, Inc., TrustPoint Insurance, Twin Enterprises, Inc.
Hole Sponsors: First Sentinel Bank, Gasco Drilling, Inc., Gene and Martha Hurst, Dr. Paul Lallande, Muddy Creek, South Guard Advisors, Twin Enterprises, Inc.
Golf Cart Sponsors: Barry and Melissa Alley, Clinch Valley Family Podiatry, Taylor Moen, Mulco Insurance Agency, Inc., Larry Odum, Ramey Automotive of Richlands, Ratliff Properties.
We would also like to thank all the businesses and individuals that donated prizes, giveaways and volunteered, especially the Tazewell County Country Club’s staff and V & V Restaurant. Because of every ones generous support the Richlands Lions Club’s mission projects will continue funding Sight Prevention, Prosthetics assistance, Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Richlands Teen Center and local Scholarships.
Again thank you and let’s get ready for the next Tee Off in “23”
Richlands Lions Club, Barry Alley, President
