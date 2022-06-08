Letter to the editor

Standing Ovation! When King Julien at the end of CART’s performance of Madagascar on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Richlands Middle School, said you sitting out there jump up and let’s sing….. “I like to move it, move it. She likes to move it, move it. He likes to move it, move it. We like to move it, move it.”…everyone went crazy and the fun and excitement couldn’t be stopped. The perfect way to end CART’s (Citizens for the Arts) 2021-2022 Performance Arts Season. An auditorium that rocked the house with kids young and old getting into the act. Who said that Grandmothers can’t MOVE IT!!!
A big thank you to our sponsors: the Town of Cedar Bluff and Food City with additional funding from D & T Inc, First Community Bank, Mulco Property Rentals and Singleton Funeral Service. CART also received additional funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Our tech team was incredible who assisted in making this performance happen: Jeff Mathis, Doug Branton, Ben Stallard, Barbara Cook, Susie Hampton, Elaine Holmes, Rod Moore, Jane Mulkey, Mathis Sound and Recording Studio and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff. Our door prize winner of the Madagascar book was 3 year old Maggie Noonan from Pounding Mill, Virginia.
CART cannot have the success we have without you our audience and devoted supporters. It is a magical feeling to know how much CART means to each and everyone of you and we are humbled by having a small part in bringing joy to your hearts. Thank you again for always being there to support and love the arts as much as I do.
See you in September when our curtain opens again for a new Performing Arts Season. Forty-two years and still counting!
Ginger H Branton, Executive Director
CART (Citizens for the Arts), Richlands, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.