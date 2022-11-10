The Christmas Parade in Princeton was wonderful last year. Being a transplant year 3 years ago I only have one concern.
It’s a concern for the parade marchers and people watching along the parade route for their safety and enjoyment.
I believe a temporary “No Parking” along the parade route would make a safer and better experience for all.
One hour before the start time till 1 hour the finish time would be great.
Also keep onlookers back to the curb would be great. Many paraders in their cities enforce these restrictions.
Bob Nagle, Princeton
