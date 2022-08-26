How do you deal with unprecedented inflation, supply chain shortages and increased transportation costs for goods? Surely not by raising taxes on the very companies that worked to make the things we all needed during the pandemic! As the retired CEO for Eagle Manufacturing Company in Wellsburg, I’m amazed that some in Congress along with the Biden Administration would try to revive talks of dangerous provisions in the reconciliation act such as increasing taxes on manufacturers.
As an essential industry during the pandemic, Eagle never stopped making goods that Americans needed to keep their employees and families safe. We worked hard to provide a safe environment for our employees while producing items that so many across our nation depend on. We did this while battling supply chain snarls, soaring transportation costs and workforce challenges that have never before been experienced. As we try to rebuild, tax hikes on our company just seem punitive. I guess Oscar Wilde was right, “no good deed goes unpunished”.
The historic reforms to our tax code in 2017 helped our company and many others in West Virginia. Raising taxes now will harm businesses here and diminish our ability to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. This kind of tax increase ignores the lessons we’ve learned through COVID when it comes to domestic supply chains. Unthinkable.
I hope that Senator Manchin will continue to push back on this illogical proposal, which has no place in the reconciliation act. As we work to grow West Virginia’s manufacturing economy, and our own company here in the Northern Panhandle, we can’t afford to pay more taxes.
This goes beyond West Virginia. The National Association of Manufacturers research shows that raising taxes on businesses, including manufacturers in our community, will cost the United States 1 million jobs in just the next two years. The NAM also found that over 90% of manufacturers said it would be more difficult to grow their workforce, invest in new equipment and expand facilities if this legislation is enacted. This is even more pronounced in West Virginia as only one of a few states that taxes capital investment by manufacturers.
We must move forward to grow our economy. Tax hikes are not the way to do this. I hope Senator Manchin will continue to prioritize West Virginia over partisan politics and reject proposed tax hikes.
Sincerely,
Joe Eddy, Wheeling
