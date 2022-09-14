In today’s Charleston Gazette I was dismayed to read that AEP is requesting another rate hike to pay for installing broadband lines in Mingo and Logan Counties. Broadband surcharge rate increase of $3.6 million dollars. This hike will apply to all AEP customers. My opinion on this does not in any way link Logan and Mingo Counties to this request. We hear or read quite frequently about the Federal and State funds being allocated to Rural areas for access to Broadband. In 2020 the WV Legislature approved bill 4619, the broadband expansion program. Was funding not in some portion not allocated to pay for this expansion? We hear frequently from Senator Manchin and Senator Capito about securing federal funds to expand Broadband in WV. Where is all this money going? In April of this year APCO and Wheeling Power requested a $297 million increase for buying power or fuel to generate electricity. A 12% increase on average bills. APCO has also requested net monthly increases of $0.49 for construction of solar and wind facilities in VA. The average monthly residential bill for AEP WV customers has risen from $55.28 in 2006 to $155.66 this year, an astonishing 182 % increase. And during this period AEP and their branches corporate profits have risen practically every year. According to published reports Nicholas Adkins, CEO of AEP received over $15 milluion dollars in total compensation in 2021. It is time for the PSC and the WV legislature to stop rubber stamping approval on all public utilities requests for rate increases and also explore where all of the allocated federal funds are being used and provide oversite of these funds. At some point in time part of the costs associated in any business has to be absorbed by the business. And the PSC needs to remember their purpose. To investigate and make accurate decisions on public utilities. I cannot remember a time when a public utility has been denied a rate increase in WV.
Mike Eades, Princeton
Commented
